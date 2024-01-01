Bengaluru based
Aerospace Components Manufacturer JJG Aero Secures USD 12 Mn from CX Partners
The Bengaluru-based platform aims to utilise the raised funds mainly toward furthering vertical integration, boosting manufacturing capacity at the new location, and other business activities.
Nivara Home Finance Secures USD 10 Mn from Baring Private Equity India
The Bengaluru-based platform aims to deploy the raised funds to propel the company's development and growth.
Dermatology Startup Cureskin Secures USD 20 Mn in Series B Led by HealthQuad
With the fresh funding, the Bengaluru-based startup hopes to fuel its vision of expanding access to quality dermatological care in India leveraging AI built over millions of datasets.
Healthtech Startup Sugar.fit Secures an Additional USD 5 Mn in Series A Led by B Capital
The Bengaluru-based startup wants to accelerate research and development in diabetes management while broadening Sugar.fit's product offering and technological stack.