Bertelsmann India Investments

News and Trends

LetsTransport Secures USD 22 Mn in Series E from Bertelsmann and Others

With the raised funds, the Bengaluru-based startup plans to expand its market presence, scale adjacent business verticals, and reach profitability.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Rural Commerce Startup Rozana Raises USD 22.5 Mn from Bertelsmann, Fireside Ventures and others

The Delhi-based startup will utilise the fresh funds to fuel its expansion into new districts, upgrade its technology platform, and increase hiring in technology, product, and operations teams.

News and Trends

Bertelsmann India Investments Plans Investments Exceeding $500 Million

The company plans to invest as part of its boost program to increase revenues and profits

News and Trends

Health Tech Startup Orange Health Raises $25 Million in Series-B Funding Round

The funds raised will be deployed towards deeper investment in product development as well as technology across systems, user experience and building world-class laboratories