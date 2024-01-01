Bertelsmann India Investments
LetsTransport Secures USD 22 Mn in Series E from Bertelsmann and Others
With the raised funds, the Bengaluru-based startup plans to expand its market presence, scale adjacent business verticals, and reach profitability.
Rural Commerce Startup Rozana Raises USD 22.5 Mn from Bertelsmann, Fireside Ventures and others
The Delhi-based startup will utilise the fresh funds to fuel its expansion into new districts, upgrade its technology platform, and increase hiring in technology, product, and operations teams.
Bertelsmann India Investments Plans Investments Exceeding $500 Million
The company plans to invest as part of its boost program to increase revenues and profits
Health Tech Startup Orange Health Raises $25 Million in Series-B Funding Round
The funds raised will be deployed towards deeper investment in product development as well as technology across systems, user experience and building world-class laboratories