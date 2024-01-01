Bhavish Aggarwal
Ola Founder Bhavish Aggarwal Registers a New Company: Report
The startup is likely to be in the artificial intelligence space
Best Drivers, Top Cars, No Cancellations; Ola Launches Prime Plus Premium Service
According to a Twitter update, the service will go live for select customers in Bangalore
OLA To Deploy Hypercharger Network With 1 Lakh Charging Points Across 400 Cities
Ola will offer the most comprehensive set of charging options to its electric vehicle customers through a combination of widely deployed high-speed Ola Hyperchargers and the home-charger that will come bundled with the Ola Scooter
Technical Glitch: Ola App Sends False Booking Notifications To Users
On Tuesday, users complained of receiving notifications from the ride-hailing app without making any bookings; money deducted from wallet without availing ride in some cases, claimed users on Twitter