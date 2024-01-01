Blume Ventures
Backing the Next Wave of Revolutionary Founders
Blume is particularly focused on sectors like SaaS, fintech, AI, climate tech and environment.
Blume Ventures Aims to Bet on Its Current Portfolio With the New Opportunity Fund
On Thursday, Blume Ventures announced the first close of its new opportunity fund, Fund 1Y. This is Blume's third growth fund, and it has already raised INR 200 crore of the INR 400 crore target with visibility for the remaining corpus.
Karthik Reddy: The Intelligent Investor
The co-founder and partner at Blume Ventures talks about the vision of the $250-million Fund IV. He is on Entrepreneur India's Digital Cover for January 2023
Sales-as-a-service platform Futwork Raises $1 million
With the fresh fund, the company aims to build more tools for our customers and to become the de facto black box solution for Indian enterprises to scale up their inside sales
Early-stage Investment Chief
"We think all things India consumer and SMB enablement - commerce and fintech - are going to continue to explode", Karthik Reddy, Blume Ventures