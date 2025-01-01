Capillary Technologies
Beacon.li Secures USD 7 Mn Funding Led by Sorin Investments to Scale AI Automation
With the fresh capital, Beacon.li plans to expand its AI capabilities, scale globally, and refine its enterprise automation offerings.
Elevation Capital Appoints Krishna Mehra as Partner to Lead SaaS and AI Investments
Elevation Capital, which specialises in seed and early-stage investments, has invested more than USD 2.6 billion across 190+ companies since its inception in 2002.
Proptech Startup Flent Raises INR 6.5 Cr to Simplify Renting for Working Professionals
The pre-seed round, led by WEH Ventures, saw participation from 2 AM Ventures, Pareto Holdings, and angel investors like Sanchan Saxena, Aneesh Reddy, Arjun Vaidya, and Abhilash N.
Capillary Technologies Raises USD 95 Mn in Secondary Deals and Expands Series D to USD 140 Mn
The startup will use the fresh funds to fuel AI initiatives (generative loyalty) and global expansion.