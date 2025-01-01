Caret Capital
Cross-Border Logistics Startup Xindus Raises USD 10 Mn in Series A Led by 3one4 Capital
The fresh funds will fuel the startup's aggressive global expansion plans—scaling from 1,000 to 10,000 customers in the next 12–18 months and aiming to drive USD 200 million in gross merchandise value (GMV).
TraqCheck Raises Fresh Capital From Alok Oberoi and Aakash Anand to Expand AI-Driven Hiring Solutions
This round follows an earlier investment in April 2024 from the family office of Peyush Bansal, founder of Lenskart, alongside Caret Capital.
AI-Based Employee Background Verification Startup TraqCheck Raises Funding from Caret Capital and Peyush Bansal
Through increasing recruiting speed, cost effectiveness, and accuracy, the Delhi-based platform hopes to innovate the background verification market by utilising the raised funds to advance and integrate new AI technologies.
JustDeliveries Raises USD 1 Mn from NABVENTURES Fund, FAAD Network, and Other
With the raised funds, the Mumbai-based platform hopes to establish operations in Hyderabad and expand its logistical networks to Bangalore, Mumbai, Pune, and the National Capital Region.