Equal's Founder Keshav Reddy Backs Account Aggregator Platform OneMoney
This partnership with Equal is set to further bolster its capabilities, enabling the processing of over 55 million monthly transactions with a remarkable 97% success rate in KYC processing for 250+ banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) clients across India.
With IPL Suspended, Uncertainty Looms Over Startup Sponsors
Though it is unclear whether the players will be paid in full for almost half-run IPL edition, it is not less than a nightmare for the sponsors who have been pumping in large volumes of money in the tournament
Kunal Shah-led Cred Becomes Unicorn After Raising $215 Mn
The company will also be initiating an ESOP buyback of $5 million for employees
Enable the Creation Of a High-Trust, High-Performance Economy
The bridge between reality and ambition comprises three pillars: enabling consumption to drive demand, investment to create wealth and healthy financial habits to manage wealth