Curefoods
JetSynthesys Welcomes Nikhil Kamath, Ankit Nagori, and Prashanth Prakash as Franchise Owners for GEPL Bengaluru Team
The second season of the league, which is set to take place in early 2025, will see Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath, Curefoods founder Ankit Nagori, and Accel partner Prashanth Prakash stepping into the role of franchise owners.
Truva, Halden, and Adukale Raise Funding
The startups listed below have disclosed investment rounds.
Alternative Credit Platform BlackSoil Invests USD 49 Mn in 30 Deals in Q4
The Mumbai-based firm's portfolio includes enterprises like Ideaforge, Upstox, Bluestone, OYO, Udaan, Zetwerk, Spinny, Yatra, Purplle, and Curefoods.
Rakul Preet Singh and Curefoods Join Hands to Launch Arambam
By 2024, the Hyderabad-based hospitality brand hopes to have ten cloud kitchens and three more stores in Bangalore, Chennai, and Hyderabad.