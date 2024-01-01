debt funding
News and Trends
Country Delight Secures INR 200 Cr Venture Debt from Alteria Capital to Fuel Expansion
With the raised funds, the brand aims to fuel the company's expansion, increase capacity, and drive brand marketing efforts.
News and Trends
Udaan Secures INR 300 Cr Debt Funding to Boost Micro-Market Strategy and Market Expansion
With the fresh capital, Udaan plans to intensify its 'Micro-Market strategy,' focusing on expanding its geographical reach and deepening buyer engagement across key regions.
News and Trends
Wow! Momo Raises INR 45 Cr Debt Funding From Anicut Capital
The food chain expects to recover 75-80 per cent of pre-COVID numbers this month while targeting 400,000 online orders
News and Trends
What Source of Funding Start-ups Should Choose After Raising Series A?
Raising series A funding marks the company's shift from concept stage to operations stage