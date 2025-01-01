Demise

News and Trends

Table Space CEO Amit Banerji's Sudden Demise Shocks Startup Ecosystem

Banerji's passing follows a series of tragic losses in India's startup ecosystem, including Rohan Mirchandani of Epigamia, Rohan Malhotra of Good Capital, and Ambareesh Murty of Pepperfry, all of whom died of cardiac-related conditions.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Epigamia Co-founder Rohan Mirchandani's Untimely Demise Shocks Startup Community

Epigamia's daily operations will now be managed by senior leaders Ankur Goel (COO and Founding Member) and Uday Thakker (Co-founder and Director), with full support from the Board of Directors.

Mahindra Chairman Emeritus Keshub Mahindra Passes Away At 99

He was an exemplary statesman and an irreplaceable figure in Indian industry, revered for his vision, his business acumen, his leadership by example, and above all, for his uncompromising professional integrity

Toyota Kirloskar Motors' Vikram Kirloskar Passes Away At 64

Last respects can be paid at Hebbal Crematorium, Bengaluru, on November 30, 2022, at 1 pm