Enrission India Capital
Bambrew Raises USD 10.3 Mn to Scale Sustainable Packaging Innovation Globally
The fresh funding round was led by Ashok Goel, former Managing Director of Essel Propack, along with Japanese venture capital firm ENRISSION INDIA CAPITAL.
Loopworm Raises USD 3.25 Mn to Scale Silkworm-Based Protein Tech Platform
The pre-series A funding round was led by WaterBridge Ventures and ENRISSION INDIA CAPITAL, a Japanese venture capital firm.
ENRISSION INDIA CAPITAL Backs Pico Xpress to Accelerate Quick Commerce Growth
The fresh capital will be used by Pico Xpress to strengthen its technological infrastructure, expand delivery operations, and scale its reach across urban India.
Be Clinical, LUZO Raise Early-Stage Capital to Transform Skincare and Wellness Sectors
The following startups have announced their latest funding rounds.
Kerala-based Banana Chips Brand Beyond Snack Raises USD 8.3 Mn in Series A Funding
The fresh funds will be used to fuel its expansion into new territories, support product innovation, and enhance its supply chain infrastructure.