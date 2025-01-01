Enrission India Capital

Bambrew Raises USD 10.3 Mn to Scale Sustainable Packaging Innovation Globally

The fresh funding round was led by Ashok Goel, former Managing Director of Essel Propack, along with Japanese venture capital firm ENRISSION INDIA CAPITAL.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Loopworm Raises USD 3.25 Mn to Scale Silkworm-Based Protein Tech Platform

The pre-series A funding round was led by WaterBridge Ventures and ENRISSION INDIA CAPITAL, a Japanese venture capital firm.

ENRISSION INDIA CAPITAL Backs Pico Xpress to Accelerate Quick Commerce Growth

The fresh capital will be used by Pico Xpress to strengthen its technological infrastructure, expand delivery operations, and scale its reach across urban India.

Be Clinical, LUZO Raise Early-Stage Capital to Transform Skincare and Wellness Sectors

The following startups have announced their latest funding rounds.

Kerala-based Banana Chips Brand Beyond Snack Raises USD 8.3 Mn in Series A Funding

The fresh funds will be used to fuel its expansion into new territories, support product innovation, and enhance its supply chain infrastructure.