Eternal Capital
Slikk, Yummy Bee, and Hypergro.ai Raise New Capital to Accelerate Growth
The following Indian brands have announced their latest funding rounds.
Swish Club Raises USD 4.5 Mn to Revolutionise Enterprise Device Management
With the latest funding, Swish Club plans to further develop its product, acquire top talent, and accelerate revenue growth. The debt portion of the funds will be allocated toward device financing, enabling businesses to seamlessly adopt their Device-as-a-Service solutions.
Sportstech Platform str8bat Bags USD 3.5 Mn to Revolutionise Cricket Performance with AI-Driven Wearables
Exfinity Venture Partners led Str8bat's Series A funding round, joined by TRTL, Eternal Capital, VCats Group, Techstars, and SucSEED Indovation Fund.
Crafting the Future with Operator-Led Venture Capital: Dhruv Dhanraj Bahl
Since 2019–20, Dhruv has spearheaded 60 investments across various sectors, including notable companies like Stupa Sports Analytics, Basic Home Loan, ApniBus, Volt Money, DrinkPrime, AdmitKard, GenWise, Vama, and Fleek.