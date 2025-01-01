Eximius Ventures
Women's Day 2025: Celebrating Progress, Demanding Action in Investment and Leadership
This Women's Day, we celebrate the resilience, achievements, and growing influence of women in venture capital, entrepreneurship, and leadership. The journey is far from over, but the momentum is undeniable. Women are not only breaking barriers but also paving the way for future generations.
Eximius Ventures Launches USD 30 Mn Fund II to Back 25-30 Startups
Fund II aims to invest in 25-30 startups across fintech, AI/SaaS, frontier tech, and consumer tech, offering USD 500K initial cheques while reserving 50% for follow-on investments in high-potential companies.
Finarkein Analytics, DeepMatrix, and 99 Pancakes Raise Early-Stage Funding
Vegapay, TechEagle, Gramiyaa, and Fyllo Raise Early-Stage Funding
