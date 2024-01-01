HealthQuad
Lightspeed and 360 ONE Asset Lead USD 65 Mn Series D Funding for Qure.ai's Global Healthcare AI Expansion
With the raised funds, Qure.ai aims to expand in the US and global markets, advance AI models, enhance technology, and pursue strategic acquisitions to strengthen its healthcare AI offerings.
IFU and LeapFrog Investments Lead USD 42 Mn Series C Funding Round for Redcliffe Labs' Diagnostic Expansion
With the raised funds, the Noida-based platform aims to expand into Tier II and III cities across India, opening new labs, enhancing its collection network, and increasing home collection services to provide affordable, high-quality diagnostics.
Ambulance Service Provider RED.Health Raises USD 20 Mn Led by Jungle Ventures
The Hyderabad-based startup plans to provide new product lines and expand its services to over 40 Indian locations with the help of the additional funding.
Dermatology Startup Cureskin Secures USD 20 Mn in Series B Led by HealthQuad
With the fresh funding, the Bengaluru-based startup hopes to fuel its vision of expanding access to quality dermatological care in India leveraging AI built over millions of datasets.