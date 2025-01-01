IAN Alpha Fund
IAN Alpha Fund Leads USD 5 Mn Investment in Healthcare Startup BrainSightAI
With the fresh funds, the Bengaluru-based startup aims to expand in Tier I and II cities, pursue FDA certification for US entry, explore Africa and Southeast Asia, and develop a caregiver-focused app.
ODA Class, Medront, and Serigen Mediproducts Raise Funding
The startups listed below have disclosed investment rounds.
Dhruva Space Secures USD 9 Mn Funding from IAN Alpha Fund, Technology Development Board, and Others
The Hyderabad-based platform aims to deploy the raised funds for upcoming spacecraft manufacturing facilities, strategic business acquisitions, and enhancing product offerings.
IAN Launches INR 1000 Crore IAN Alpha Fund
This Fund is aligned with IAN's vision of investing in 500 startups, with INR 5000 crores and creating 500,000 jobs