IAN Alpha Fund

News and Trends

IAN Alpha Fund Leads USD 5 Mn Investment in Healthcare Startup BrainSightAI

With the fresh funds, the Bengaluru-based startup aims to expand in Tier I and II cities, pursue FDA certification for US entry, explore Africa and Southeast Asia, and develop a caregiver-focused app.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

ODA Class, Medront, and Serigen Mediproducts Raise Funding

The startups listed below have disclosed investment rounds.

News and Trends

Dhruva Space Secures USD 9 Mn Funding from IAN Alpha Fund, Technology Development Board, and Others

The Hyderabad-based platform aims to deploy the raised funds for upcoming spacecraft manufacturing facilities, strategic business acquisitions, and enhancing product offerings.

News and Trends

IAN Launches INR 1000 Crore IAN Alpha Fund

This Fund is aligned with IAN's vision of investing in 500 startups, with INR 5000 crores and creating 500,000 jobs