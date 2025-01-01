Iron Pillar
Flipspaces Secures USD 50 Mn in Expanded Series C Funding
With the fresh funds, the Mumbai-based company aims to expand in India, US, and UAE, strengthen supply chains, upgrade AI-powered technology, and pursue strategic acquisitions.
Flipspaces Raises INR 50 Cr from Asiana Fund to Accelerate Global Expansion
The round also witnessed participation from Synergy Capital Partners, Iron Pillar, and the Prashasta Seth-led consortium.
Flipspaces Secures USD 35 Mn from Iron Pillar, Prudent, Synergy to Scale Across India, US, and UAE
The Mumbai-based startup plans to deploy the capital to accelerate expansion across India, the US, and UAE, bolster its proprietary technology platforms, enhance brand leadership, and pursue inorganic growth in new geographies and adjacent categories.
ToneTag Secures USD 78 Mn Series B2 Funding to Transform Global Payment Experiences
The funding round, led by ValueQuest S.C.A.L.E. Fund, saw significant investments from Iron Pillar, Elevate Inflection Capital LLC, and existing backer Elevate Innovation Partners LLC.