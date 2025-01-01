Iron Pillar

News and Trends

Flipspaces Secures USD 50 Mn in Expanded Series C Funding

With the fresh funds, the Mumbai-based company aims to expand in India, US, and UAE, strengthen supply chains, upgrade AI-powered technology, and pursue strategic acquisitions.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Flipspaces Raises INR 50 Cr from Asiana Fund to Accelerate Global Expansion

The round also witnessed participation from Synergy Capital Partners, Iron Pillar, and the Prashasta Seth-led consortium.

News and Trends

Flipspaces Secures USD 35 Mn from Iron Pillar, Prudent, Synergy to Scale Across India, US, and UAE

The Mumbai-based startup plans to deploy the capital to accelerate expansion across India, the US, and UAE, bolster its proprietary technology platforms, enhance brand leadership, and pursue inorganic growth in new geographies and adjacent categories.

News and Trends

ToneTag Secures USD 78 Mn Series B2 Funding to Transform Global Payment Experiences

The funding round, led by ValueQuest S.C.A.L.E. Fund, saw significant investments from Iron Pillar, Elevate Inflection Capital LLC, and existing backer Elevate Innovation Partners LLC.