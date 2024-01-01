Kedaara Capital
Beauty Unicorn Purplle Gains INR 1,000 Cr Investment, Offers Major ESOP Liquidity
The Mumbai-based brand also announced an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) liquidity programme, offering INR 50 crore in liquidity to its employees.
Venturi Partners Invests USD 27 Mn in K12 Techno
Along with Livspace, Country Delight, Believe, Pickup Coffee, and DALI, K12 Techno will become a part of Venturi Partners' portfolio of consumer-focused investments in India and Southeast Asia.
5 Venture Capitalists Who Recently Closed Their Funds
Here are the India-focused VCs that announced the closing of their funds.
Kedaara Capital Closes its Fourth Fund at USD 1.74 Bn
Kedaara recently made an investment in the Bengaluru-based ice cream brand Dairy Day.