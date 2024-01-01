Khosla Ventures
Even Healthcare Raises USD 30 Mn in Series A Funding, Expands Hospital Operations in Bengaluru
The fresh capital infusion will enable Even Healthcare to launch hospital operations and scale its patient care and resource processes, advancing its mission to offer seamless, integrated healthcare services.
OpenAI Secures USD 6.6 Bn in Funding, Reaches USD 157 Bn Valuation Amid Leadership Shakeup
The newly raised capital will primarily fuel OpenAI's leadership in frontier AI research, enhance compute capacity, and drive product development, as stated in the company's blog.
DevRev Secures USD 100.8 Mn Series A Funding, Joins AI Unicorn Club
The latest funding round has brought DevRev's valuation to USD 1.15 billion, marking its entry into the unicorn club.
Dermatology Startup Cureskin Secures USD 20 Mn in Series B Led by HealthQuad
With the fresh funding, the Bengaluru-based startup hopes to fuel its vision of expanding access to quality dermatological care in India leveraging AI built over millions of datasets.