KiranaPro

News and Trends

KiranaPro Founder Gifts 1% Equity to Each Employee on His Birthday

By distributing 1% equity to each employee, Deepak has taken a bold step — not just financially, but culturally.

By Entrepreneur Staff
KiranaPro On-Boards PV Sindhu as Brand Ambassador and Investor

Beyond lending her name to the brand, PV Sindhu will take an active role in KiranaPro's mission to bridge the digital divide for small retailers. She will also be the official brand ambassador during IPL 2025.

KiranaPro Acquires Joper.app to Strengthen Hyperlocal Grocery Delivery Network

This strategic move is set to bolster KiranaPro's capabilities in vendor acquisition, hyperlocal marketing, and efficient grocery delivery while expanding its service footprint across India.

Resilience AI, Perpetuity Capital, and KiranaPro Raise Early-Stage Funding

The startups listed below have disclosed investment rounds.