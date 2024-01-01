Multiply Ventures
LISSUN and Zintlr Secure Early-Stage Funding to Drive Expansion and Innovation
Two Indian startups, LISSUN and Zintlr, have recently closed early-stage funding rounds, signaling continued investor interest in the mental health and AI-driven SaaS sectors.
Omnivore Leads USD 6.3 Mn Investment in Two Point O Capital's Climate Financing Platform
The funding will be directed towards enhancing its tech-enabled platform, which sources, finances, and monitors distributed projects in clean energy sectors. Additionally, the startup aims to attract top talent and build a world-class team.
Fintech Startup FREED Raises USD 7.5 Mn in Series A Led by Sorin Investments and Multiply Ventures
With the most recent funding, Gurugram-based startup hopes to accelerate its growth trajectory, deepen its impact, and continue breaking new ground in the debt relief landscape.
Haircare Startup iluvia Gets Series A Funding from Fireside Ventures and Multiply Ventures
The Bengaluru-based Startup iluvia plans to use the fresh funding to bolster its R&D investments while further expanding its product offerings with innovative and unique solutions for professionals as well as consumers.