Haircare Startup iluvia Gets Series A Funding from Fireside Ventures and Multiply Ventures The Bengaluru-based Startup iluvia plans to use the fresh funding to bolster its R&D investments while further expanding its product offerings with innovative and unique solutions for professionals as well as consumers.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

[L-R] Nishant Gupta and Palash Pandey, Co-Founders & Directors at iluvia

Bengaluru-based professional haircare startup, iluvia, has raised a Series A funding round from Fireside Ventures and Multiply Ventures.

Nishant Gupta and Palash Pandey, Co-founders, Renaura Wellness Pvt Ltd, said, "With this funding, we are empowered to bolster our R&D investments while further expanding our product offerings with innovative and unique solutions for professionals as well as consumers. With Series A closed, our aim is to ramp up talent acquisition and expand our team by recruiting skilled professionals who share our passion."

Founded in 2015 by Nishant Gupta and Palash Pandey, iluvia is a self-care startup under the parent company Renaura Wellness Pvt Ltd. It offers a variety of scientifically created hair care products to address various hair issues. The startup claims that it is an eco-conscious brand that is available at marketplaces such as Nykaa, Amazon, Flipkart, to name a few, and offline at 2500+ salons across 70+ cities in India.

"The brand's reliance on science and their meticulous R&D process is why they are seen as being great innovators in personal care. At Fireside, our quest is on for brands that have an inherent value of goodness ingrained in every aspect of the product and iluvia is a perfect match," said Dipanjan Basu, Co-founder and Partner, Fireside Ventures.

Sanjay Ramakrishnan, Founder and General Partner at Multiply Ventures, added, "Our thesis at Multiply Ventures has been to partner with founders who solve a large niche with research-focused, science-backed, safe products with clear deliverables on the outcome. iluvia checks all the boxes with its very focused product line-up. We started the Journey with iluvia in the seed round and are very excited that Fireside Ventures has joined us in this journey by investing in Series A alongside us."
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Related Topics

News and Trends Fireside Ventures Haircare Startup Iluvia Series A funding Multiply Ventures

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Richard Branson Signs Open Letter Calling to 'Make AI a Force for Good'

The letter was published by The Elders and the Future of Life Institute on Thursday and signed by actress Cate Blanchett and Jaan Tallinn (co-founder of Skype).

By Emily Rella
Leadership

Mastering the Skill of Convincing Stakeholders to Approve and Execute Ideas

There's a big difference between approval-seeking and being your own biggest advocate.

By Mary Hubbard
Starting a Business

For Years, This Black Founder Learned an Uncommon But Essential Craft on the Side. Now His Creations Are Beloved By Celebrity Chefs — and Can Sell for More Than $1,000.

A chance encounter with a legendary knifemaker would lead Quintin Middleton, owner of Middleton Made Knives, to follow his long-time passion into business.

By Amanda Breen
Growing a Business

3 Business Basics to Remember in 2024

Here are three fundamental tips that will help every SMB this year.

By Paul Burke
Innovation

Why Most Founders and Investors Are Wrong About Disruption

Everything is always in a state of business change... are you ready to adapt?

By Dustin Lemick
Business News

TikTok's CEO Is an Honorary Chair at the 2024 Met Gala

Conde Nast's Chief Content Offer, Anna Wintour, made the announcement Thursday.

By Emily Rella