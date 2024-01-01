narendra modi

B20 Summit: PM Modi Calls For Global Framework On Cryptocurrencies And AI

The PM also said India is preparing a framework for Green Credit for businesses to encourage planet-positive actions

By Teena Jose
PM Modi Addresses G20 Trade And Investment Meeting; Remarked On MSMEs And Global Trade

The Prime Minister also said that India believes in a rules-based, open, inclusive, multilateral trading system, with the WTO at its core

PM Modi Inaugurates IECC Complex At Pragati Maidan

Modi asserted that India will become the third largest economy in the world with a faster growth rate than now

PM Modi Chairs 8th Governing Council Meeting Of NITI Aayog In the Absence Of 8 Chief Ministers

At the meeting, PM Modi deliberated over several issues including, health, skill development, women empowerment, and infrastructure development, with an aim to make India a developed nation by 2047

Meeting With Walmart CEO Was Fruitful, Says Modi

The Prime Minister also added that the CEO was happy to see India emerge as an attractive destination for investment

Finance Bill 2023 Passed: Key Takeaways

The Lok Sabha on Friday approved The Bill with 64 official amendments

PM Modi Unveils 6G Vision Document And Inaugurates ITU Area Office: Report

During the event, the Prime Minister also emphasized that telecom technology is empowering our citizens in India

Narendra Modi Urges Private Sector To Step Up Investment

Modi reportedly said the government has increased outlay on capital expenditure to INR 10 lakh crore, the highest ever

Eight Crore Youngsters Became Entrepreneurs With Mudra Scheme, Says Narendra Modi

The Prime Minister has also said that Mudra Yojana is helping a lot in boosting employment and self-employment in tourism

Think Out Of the Box To Seize Global Opportunities: Narendra Modi

The PM also acclaimed the success of the India Digital story and the rapid adoption of fintech across the country

Nirmala Sitharaman Approves India's First Sovereign Green Bonds Framework

This approval will further strengthen India's commitment towards its nationally determined contribution (NDCs) targets, adopted under the Paris Agreement

Startups Should Take Full Advantage Of Growing Opportunities In Indian Space Sector, Says Narendra Modi

He also said that Indian industries and startups are engaged in bringing news innovations and new technologies in this field

DefExpo 2022: 75 Nations, 1,340 Indian Firms Join Largest-ever Defence Exhibition

As many as 451 partnerships in terms of MoUs, transfer of technology agreements and product launches, almost double than the last edition, are expected at the event

BSNL Looks At Reliance Jio To Upgrade Its Network Infrastructure

Narendra Modi will officially launch the 5G mobile service in the country on 1st October 2022, while addressing the Indian Mobile Congress (IMC) 2022

Fintech Sector Needs To Work On Safety To Uphold People's Trust, Says Narendra Modi

The Prime Minister also said that the fintech domain in India has earned goodwill by being an enabler of inclusion, and there is a need for continued focus to empower the poorest of the poor by taking quality financial services to them