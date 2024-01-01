narendra modi
B20 Summit: PM Modi Calls For Global Framework On Cryptocurrencies And AI
The PM also said India is preparing a framework for Green Credit for businesses to encourage planet-positive actions
PM Modi Addresses G20 Trade And Investment Meeting; Remarked On MSMEs And Global Trade
The Prime Minister also said that India believes in a rules-based, open, inclusive, multilateral trading system, with the WTO at its core
PM Modi Inaugurates IECC Complex At Pragati Maidan
Modi asserted that India will become the third largest economy in the world with a faster growth rate than now
PM Modi Chairs 8th Governing Council Meeting Of NITI Aayog In the Absence Of 8 Chief Ministers
At the meeting, PM Modi deliberated over several issues including, health, skill development, women empowerment, and infrastructure development, with an aim to make India a developed nation by 2047
Meeting With Walmart CEO Was Fruitful, Says Modi
The Prime Minister also added that the CEO was happy to see India emerge as an attractive destination for investment
Finance Bill 2023 Passed: Key Takeaways
The Lok Sabha on Friday approved The Bill with 64 official amendments
PM Modi Unveils 6G Vision Document And Inaugurates ITU Area Office: Report
During the event, the Prime Minister also emphasized that telecom technology is empowering our citizens in India
Narendra Modi Urges Private Sector To Step Up Investment
Modi reportedly said the government has increased outlay on capital expenditure to INR 10 lakh crore, the highest ever
Eight Crore Youngsters Became Entrepreneurs With Mudra Scheme, Says Narendra Modi
The Prime Minister has also said that Mudra Yojana is helping a lot in boosting employment and self-employment in tourism
Think Out Of the Box To Seize Global Opportunities: Narendra Modi
The PM also acclaimed the success of the India Digital story and the rapid adoption of fintech across the country
Nirmala Sitharaman Approves India's First Sovereign Green Bonds Framework
This approval will further strengthen India's commitment towards its nationally determined contribution (NDCs) targets, adopted under the Paris Agreement
Startups Should Take Full Advantage Of Growing Opportunities In Indian Space Sector, Says Narendra Modi
He also said that Indian industries and startups are engaged in bringing news innovations and new technologies in this field
DefExpo 2022: 75 Nations, 1,340 Indian Firms Join Largest-ever Defence Exhibition
As many as 451 partnerships in terms of MoUs, transfer of technology agreements and product launches, almost double than the last edition, are expected at the event
BSNL Looks At Reliance Jio To Upgrade Its Network Infrastructure
Narendra Modi will officially launch the 5G mobile service in the country on 1st October 2022, while addressing the Indian Mobile Congress (IMC) 2022
Fintech Sector Needs To Work On Safety To Uphold People's Trust, Says Narendra Modi
The Prime Minister also said that the fintech domain in India has earned goodwill by being an enabler of inclusion, and there is a need for continued focus to empower the poorest of the poor by taking quality financial services to them