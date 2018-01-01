narendra modi
Politics
The Man Who Predicted 2014 Indian Election Reveals Who Will Take The Throne In 2019
He is also the same man who predicted results of 2016 United States polls and recently held Punjab and Uttar Pradesh elections
More From This Topic
4 Things to Know
PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi Steps Down & India Post Payments Bank Makes Long-Awaited Debut: 4 Things to Know Today
Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds.
Government policy
How PM Modi's Emphatic Call for Startup-first Economy has Just Moved a Needle
Over the last 30 months, since the launch of Startup India program, the barrage of schemes has claimed impact without a measuring stick to study its scale.
Government and Startup
Potential of Government-tech Start-ups and Their Framework
Government Support to Government-Tech Start-Ups Crucial to offer full proof solutions to Indian Citizens
4 Things to Know
Mark Zuckerberg Becomes World's Third Richest Person: 4 Things to Know Today
Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds.
4 Things to Know
Black Money in Swiss Bank Doubles in One Year & Another Data Leak Scam from Facebook. 4 Things to Know Today
Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds.
News and Trends
From Poster Boy of Indian Entrepreneurship to that of Bank Defaults, Vijay Mallya Pleads Not Guilty
Success is not forever And Vijay Mallya is the example
4 Things to Know
Vijay Shekhar Sharma's Massive Fund & PM Modi's Message for Entrepreneurs. 4 Things to Know Today.
Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds.
Entrepreneurship
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Says Entrepreneurs Need the 3Cs for Success
Narendra Modi said that India's youth are the job creators of today
4 Things to Know
Kunal Shah Gets Funding, Maharashtra Will Get Tata EVs. 4 Things to Know Today
Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds.
4 Things to Know
Baba Ramdev has a New Move and Jeff Bezos Aims for the Moon. 4 Things to Know Today
Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds.