narendra modi

PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi Steps Down & India Post Payments Bank Makes Long-Awaited Debut: 4 Things to Know Today
4 Things to Know

PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi Steps Down & India Post Payments Bank Makes Long-Awaited Debut: 4 Things to Know Today

Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds.
Nidhi Singh | 1 min read
How PM Modi's Emphatic Call for Startup-first Economy has Just Moved a Needle
Government policy

How PM Modi's Emphatic Call for Startup-first Economy has Just Moved a Needle

Over the last 30 months, since the launch of Startup India program, the barrage of schemes has claimed impact without a measuring stick to study its scale.
Sandeep Soni | 6 min read
Potential of Government-tech Start-ups and Their Framework
Government and Startup

Potential of Government-tech Start-ups and Their Framework

Government Support to Government-Tech Start-Ups Crucial to offer full proof solutions to Indian Citizens
Himanshu kk | 4 min read
Mark Zuckerberg Becomes World's Third Richest Person: 4 Things to Know Today
4 Things to Know

Mark Zuckerberg Becomes World's Third Richest Person: 4 Things to Know Today

Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds.
Sandeep Soni | 1 min read
Black Money in Swiss Bank Doubles in One Year & Another Data Leak Scam from Facebook. 4 Things to Know Today
4 Things to Know

Black Money in Swiss Bank Doubles in One Year & Another Data Leak Scam from Facebook. 4 Things to Know Today

Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds.
Anindita Ganguly | 1 min read
From Poster Boy of Indian Entrepreneurship to that of Bank Defaults, Vijay Mallya Pleads Not Guilty
News and Trends

From Poster Boy of Indian Entrepreneurship to that of Bank Defaults, Vijay Mallya Pleads Not Guilty

Success is not forever And Vijay Mallya is the example
Sanchita Dash | 4 min read
Vijay Shekhar Sharma's Massive Fund & PM Modi's Message for Entrepreneurs. 4 Things to Know Today.
4 Things to Know

Vijay Shekhar Sharma's Massive Fund & PM Modi's Message for Entrepreneurs. 4 Things to Know Today.

Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds.
Aashika Jain | 1 min read
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Says Entrepreneurs Need the 3Cs for Success
Entrepreneurship

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Says Entrepreneurs Need the 3Cs for Success

Narendra Modi said that India's youth are the job creators of today
Sanchita Dash | 3 min read
Kunal Shah Gets Funding, Maharashtra Will Get Tata EVs. 4 Things to Know Today
4 Things to Know

Kunal Shah Gets Funding, Maharashtra Will Get Tata EVs. 4 Things to Know Today

Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds.
Aashika Jain | 1 min read
Baba Ramdev has a New Move and Jeff Bezos Aims for the Moon. 4 Things to Know Today
4 Things to Know

Baba Ramdev has a New Move and Jeff Bezos Aims for the Moon. 4 Things to Know Today

Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds.
Aashika Jain | 2 min read
