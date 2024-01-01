nykaa

News and Trends

Nykaa Joins Hands With Apparel Group To Expand In GCC Region

As per market studies, the market value of cosmetics products in the GCC was estimated at $6.9 billion in 2016 and it is expected to reach $13 billion in 2022

By Teena Jose
News and Trends

Nykaa Share Rise 4.8 Per Cent After Men's Innerwear Brand Launch

The TPG-backed company, Nykaa Fashion, on Wednesday, launched Gloot, its first innerwear and athleisure brand for men

Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurial Journey of Adwaita Nayar

Mentorship can create strong careers and strong personalities. My mom has been my biggest mentor. She is my boss, mom, and also my best friend: Adwaita Nayar

Growth Strategies

The New Face of Customization

Chaitanya Nallan, Co-founder & CEO, Vedix on using AI and analytics with modern Ayurveda

Women Entrepreneur™

The Midas Touch

The beauty mogul, Charlotte Tilbury tells us about her journey into the beauty industry, her ultimate makeup tips and beauty secrets – including how she keeps her own skin looking so flawless and how you can use makeup to cheat your way to fuller lips, bigger eyes, and supermodel definition

Women Entrepreneur™

After Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt Bets on Nykaa

Bhatt has invested an undisclosed amount in omnichannel lifestyle retailer

Entrepreneurs

Indian Soon-to-be-Unicorns like Nykaa Marching Ahead to Join the Big League

Startups in India are marching at a sky-rocketing rate and will soon join the league of Unicorns

News and Trends

Nykaa: Falguni Nayar's Billion-dollar Dream Turning Into Reality

Nykaa has changed the way India shops for beauty

Women Entrepreneur™

Meet the Lady Behind One of the Leading Multi-brand Beauty Retailers in India

By end of FY2018, Nykaa will have 17 offline stores and by next year, it is planning to set up 50 more stores