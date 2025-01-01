Orios Venture Partners
India's Tech IPO Market Booms in 2024 with Swiggy's USD 1.34 Billion Debut and Zomato's Sensex Milestone: Report
Among India's 29 profitable unicorns, Zerodha led the pack, emphasising the ecosystem's shift toward sustainability. Inclusivity also shone through, with 19 unicorns led by women founders, showcasing the evolving entrepreneurial landscape.
Orios Venture Partners Leads USD 1.45 Mn Investment in Climate Tech Startup Sustainiam
The fresh funds will be used to launch a digital platform for trading environmental assets, scale its workforce, and expand operations globally.
Shilpa Shetty-backed WickedGud Secures INR 20 Cr in Latest Funding
The Mumbai-based startup aims to use the fresh funds to expand its distribution network, enhance branding, strengthen its team, and introduce Korean-inspired flavors to its instant noodles, tapping into global food trends.
Climate Tech startup Varaha Secures USD 8.7 Mn in Series A Led by RTP Global
The Gurugram-based startup will use the raised funds to increase its geographic presence in Southeast Asia and Sub-Saharan Africa and bolster tech and scientific capabilities.