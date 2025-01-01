Prosus
News and Trends
PayU Acquires 43.5% Stake in Mindgate Solutions to Strengthen Global Payments Infrastructure
Mindgate's founders will retain majority control, ensuring continuity in strategy and operations.
Supply-Chain Financing Platform Mintifi Raises USD 180 Mn in Series E, Valuation Soars to USD 850 Mn
The raised funding will enable Mintifi to diversify its product offerings, such as dealer management systems, loans against property, and factoring services, powered by artificial intelligence.
Prosus Allocates USD 100 Mn to Vastu Housing and USD 80 Mn to Mintifi
Prosus acquired an 8.4% stake in Vastu Housing Finance and a 10.65% stake in Mintifi.
Fashion Startup Lyskraft, FlexiCloud Internet, and AI startup Control One Secure Early-Stage Funding
Here are the Indian startups that announced early-stage funding rounds.