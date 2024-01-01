rapido

This 30-Year-Old Introduced The Original Bike Taxi Segment In India

Founded by Aravind Sanka along with his co-founders Pavan Guntunpalli and Rishikesh SR, Rapido now enjoys a customer base of 10 million users with a presence in 100 cities

By Debarghya Sil
Consistent Existence In the Market Was The Key Differentiator For Us: Aravind Sanka

The co-founder of Rapido, a bike taxi app, believes gaining customer trust, building additional safety measures and entering into logistics are the chief areas to be focused during the pandemic outbreak

This Bike Taxi Start-up Aims To Make Transportation Accessible to Next 200 million Users This Year

Bengaluru-based bike taxi provider, Rapido is working towards making commuting easier and affordable by allowing users to book a two-wheeler ride through its mobile app

Bengaluru-based Taxi Start-up Rapido Raises US$55 million in Series C round of funding led by WestBridge Capital & Others

