rapido
This 30-Year-Old Introduced The Original Bike Taxi Segment In India
Founded by Aravind Sanka along with his co-founders Pavan Guntunpalli and Rishikesh SR, Rapido now enjoys a customer base of 10 million users with a presence in 100 cities
Consistent Existence In the Market Was The Key Differentiator For Us: Aravind Sanka
The co-founder of Rapido, a bike taxi app, believes gaining customer trust, building additional safety measures and entering into logistics are the chief areas to be focused during the pandemic outbreak
This Bike Taxi Start-up Aims To Make Transportation Accessible to Next 200 million Users This Year
Bengaluru-based bike taxi provider, Rapido is working towards making commuting easier and affordable by allowing users to book a two-wheeler ride through its mobile app
Bengaluru-based Taxi Start-up Rapido Raises US$55 million in Series C round of funding led by WestBridge Capital & Others
Rapido Raises US$55 million in Series C round of funding led by WestBridge Capital & Others