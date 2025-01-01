Riverwalk Holdings
Clean Energy Startup Aerem Raises INR 100 Cr from UTEC, BII, SE Ventures to Accelerate Distributed Solar Growth
The Series A capital infusion will also go towards expanding Aerem's tech stack, refining its digital tools, and enabling customised financing solutions.
Sisir Radar Secures USD 1.5 Mn Funding to Develop High-Resolution SAR Satellites
The funds will bolster R&D and manufacturing capabilities, positioning Sisir to launch India's highest-resolution L-band Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) satellite by the end of 2026.
Fresh Bus Secures INR 87.5 Cr in Series A Round to Expand Electric Bus Network
Fresh Bus will use its new funding to expand its route network with 15 additional routes and launch 150 electric buses. The funds will also support fleet growth, operational scaling, technology enhancements, and strengthening the strategic team to drive further growth.
Logistics Intelligence Platform ClickPost Raises USD 6 Mn in Series A Led by Inflexor Ventures Partners and Athera Venture Partners
The Delhi-based platform wants to deploy the raised funds for launching new AI-driven modules, global growth, and hiring.