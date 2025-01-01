RPSG Capital Ventures
IPEC, Good Monk, and That Sassy Thing Secure Fresh Funding to Fuel Growth
The below brands have announced their latest funding rounds, securing fresh capital to drive expansion and innovation.
LISSUN and Zintlr Secure Early-Stage Funding to Drive Expansion and Innovation
Two Indian startups, LISSUN and Zintlr, have recently closed early-stage funding rounds, signaling continued investor interest in the mental health and AI-driven SaaS sectors.
D2C Sports Nutrition and Wellness Brand Nutrabay Raises USD 5 Mn in Series A
RPSG Capital Ventures led the round, joined by Kotak Alternate Asset Managers. Funds will boost omni-channel expansion and drive new product innovation.
RPSG Capital Ventures Reaches INR 550 Cr with Second Fund Final Close
The Gurugram-based platform has already made investments through Fund II in the following businesses: food and drink brands Rabitat and Headway; oral care brand Perfora; and pet care platform Supertails.