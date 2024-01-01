Series A funding
Mahindra-Backed Rocksport Raises Funds from Brand Capital, Jumps over 3.5X in Valuation to USD 30 Mn
The Delhi-based adventure platform aims to use the raised funds for advertising and brand-building initiatives.
Grocery Retailer SuperK Secures USD 6 Mn in Series A from Blume Ventures and Others
The Bengaluru-based startup aims to deploy the raised funds into technology infrastructure, hiring, and amplifying the platform's reach to fuel connections between digital native brands and their customer base.
Supply Chain Platform Metalbook Raises USD 15 Mn in Series A Led by Rigel Capital
The Gurugram-based startup Metalbook intends to use the money to expand its global network of processing centers, upgrade its technology infrastructure, and launch new business verticals.
Haircare Startup iluvia Gets Series A Funding from Fireside Ventures and Multiply Ventures
The Bengaluru-based Startup iluvia plans to use the fresh funding to bolster its R&D investments while further expanding its product offerings with innovative and unique solutions for professionals as well as consumers.