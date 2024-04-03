The Delhi-based adventure platform aims to use the raised funds for advertising and brand-building initiatives.

Rocksport, a provider of in-school adventure programs in Asia, has secured a fresh round of funding from Brand Capital, the strategic investment arm of The Times of India.

With the completion of this most recent round of investment, Rocksport has received around USD 3 million to complete its Series A round, increasing its valuation to USD 30 million.

During its previous funding round, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts acquired a strategic shareholding that enabled Rocksport to broaden its reach throughout India beyond major cities.

According to the official release, the funding obtained from this arrangement will be used mainly to support marketing and brand-building initiatives that present Rocksport and its unique products to potential customers.

Rocksport CEO Amit Goyal said, "We aspire to cultivate a community of one crore superheroes by 2030. Our goal is to elevate every ordinary holiday into an extraordinary adventure. In the coming years, we will focus on fostering community engagement, generating compelling content, and facilitating meaningful conversations to build a community of healthier and happier super-families."

Launched in 2001, Rocksport offers a variety of experiences, including adventure picnics, sunset adventures, and camping night-outs, at its urban facilities.

Additionally, it hosts themed adventure experiences at partner resorts and entertainment destinations. It also organises curated group tours to adventurous and offbeat holiday spots.

As the seller of camping and outdoor products on e-commerce platforms, Rocksport claims to exclusively import and distribute eight global adventure and outdoor brands in India. The marquee brands include the likes of Coleman, CampinGaz, Contiigo, Edelrid, and Lifestraw.

As of today, more than 1,000 premier schools run Rocksport's soft adventure programs.