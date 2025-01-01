Series D funding
Smallcase Raises USD 50 Mn in Series D Led by Elev8 to Expand Investment Offerings
This marks Elev8's third investment, following its earlier backing of IDfy and Astrotalk.
Servify Secures INR 66.27 Cr in Series D3 Funding Led by BEENEXT
The Mumbai-based brand plans to utilise the fresh capital to expand its business, enhance technology, repay existing debt, and explore acquisition opportunities.
Netradyne Secures USD 90 Mn Series D Funding Led by Point72 Private Investments
The fresh funding will be directed toward scaling Netradyne's R&D efforts, enhancing go-to-market strategies, and expanding its global footprint.
Rural Lending Platform SarvaGram Secures USD 67 Mn to Expand Credit Offerings
The Series D funding was led by Peak XV Partners, with support from Elevar Equity, Elevation Capital, Temasek, and TVS Capital, reaching INR 950 crore total funding.