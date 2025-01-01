Series D funding

News and Trends

Smallcase Raises USD 50 Mn in Series D Led by Elev8 to Expand Investment Offerings

This marks Elev8's third investment, following its earlier backing of IDfy and Astrotalk.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Servify Secures INR 66.27 Cr in Series D3 Funding Led by BEENEXT

The Mumbai-based brand plans to utilise the fresh capital to expand its business, enhance technology, repay existing debt, and explore acquisition opportunities.

Netradyne Secures USD 90 Mn Series D Funding Led by Point72 Private Investments

The fresh funding will be directed toward scaling Netradyne's R&D efforts, enhancing go-to-market strategies, and expanding its global footprint.

Rural Lending Platform SarvaGram Secures USD 67 Mn to Expand Credit Offerings

The Series D funding was led by Peak XV Partners, with support from Elevar Equity, Elevation Capital, Temasek, and TVS Capital, reaching INR 950 crore total funding.