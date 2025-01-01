Shilpa shetty

KisanKonnect Raises USD 4.5 Mn in Series A Round Led by Mistry Ventures

The round also saw participation from Times Group's Brand Capital, Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, VC-Grid, Vishwang Desai, and prominent family offices.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Shilpa Shetty-backed WickedGud Secures INR 20 Cr in Latest Funding

The Mumbai-based startup aims to use the fresh funds to expand its distribution network, enhance branding, strengthen its team, and introduce Korean-inspired flavors to its instant noodles, tapping into global food trends.

Actor and Entrepreneur Shilpa Shetty Invests in Wellness Brand Nutrispray

Nutrispray, a maker of nutrient-rich supplement sprays has announced an undisclosed amount of funding by Actor and Entrepreneur Shilpa Shetty.

D2C Startup WickedGud Secures INR 2.25 Crore Investment From Shilpa Shetty

The investment is expected to help further solidifying the brand's position in the growing health foods sector