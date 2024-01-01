TCS
TCS, HUL, Tech Mahindra: New Bosses At Helm Of Affairs; What It Means For the Companies
As top bosses such as Sanjiv Mehta, MD Hindustan Unilever; Rajesh Gopinathan, MD and CEO TCS and CP Gurnani, MD and CEO, Tech Mahindra step down in 2023, the upcoming CEOs have tough tasks cut out for them
TCS CEO Rajesh Gopinathan Resigns And K Krithivasan Appointed As New CEO Designate
According to the notification, K Krithivasan shall take over as the chief executive officer and managing director of the company in the next financial year, subject to shareholder's approval, effective date of which would be intimated in due course
ChatGPT Will Be a Co-Worker And Will Not Replace Jobs: TCS CHRO
Milind Lakkad said that generative AI is a good thing to happen for the future, but I think it will be collaboration rather than replacement
TCS Plans To Develop Gig-Based Model For Internal Projects
The reports stated that, currently, the platform is in the initial stage that could be expanded to the external workforce as well later
