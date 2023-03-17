TCS CEO Rajesh Gopinathan Resigns And K Krithivasan Appointed As New CEO Designate

learn more about Teena Jose

By Teena Jose

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), on Thursday, has announced that its CEO Rajesh Gopinathan has reportedly resigned to pursue other interests. It is also announced that the company has appointed K Krithivasan as the new CEO designate, effective Thursday, March 16.

"We wish to inform you that Rajesh Gopinathan, chief executive officer and managing director of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, has tendered his resignation, which will be effective from the close of business hours on September 15, 2023. Based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the board of directors at its meeting held on March 16, 2023, appointed K Krithivasan as the chief executive officer-designate, with effective from March 16, 2023," TCS said in a regulatory filing.

According to the notification, he shall take over as the chief executive officer and managing director of the company in the next financial year, subject to shareholder's approval, effective date of which would be intimated in due course.

TCS chairman N Chandrasekaran has reportedly said that, "Rajesh distinguished himself with exemplary performance in various roles. Over the last 6 years, Rajesh has provided strong leadership as the MD and CEO and has laid the foundation for the next phase of TCS' growth and significant investments in cloud, agile and automation to help clients accelerate their transformation."

As per a CNBC TV18 tweet, K Krithivasan has said that, "It's a great honour to lead this company. Want to double down on our customer relationships."
Teena Jose

News Desk Reporter with Entrepreneur India

Teena is a post graduate in financial journalism. She has an avid interest in content creation, digital media and fashion.

