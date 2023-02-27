ChatGPT Will Be a Co-Worker And Will Not Replace Jobs: TCS CHRO

Milind Lakkad said that generative AI is a good thing to happen for the future, but I think it will be collaboration rather than replacement

Milind Lakkad, the chief human resources officer (CHRO) of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has said that generative artificial intelligence platforms like ChatGPT will create an 'AI co-worker' and it will replace jobs, according to a PTI report.

In an interview with PTI, Lakkad said that, "Generative AI will be a co-worker. It will be a co-worker and that co-worker will take time for them to understand the context of the customer. The context for a job to be executed will be industry and customer=centric, which will continue to come from the human who is being assisted in tasks by such a co-worker."

Addressing the concerns about the future job creation ratio, Lakkad reportedly explained that, "It is not that jobs will get replaced, but the job definitions will change. Also, the amount of the work to be done by a human being versus the generative AI platforms will vary as per the industry."

The report further pointed out that the introduction of platforms like ChatGPT have led to concerns on whether a trained human is needed at all to deliver the work which a technology company offers to clients. Already, there are examples of entire codes being generated through such platforms and it is also considered it is also considered to be the biggest reason for the recent massive tech layoffs.

On this context, Lakkad opined that emergence of such platforms will not change the business models. According to him, "Generative AI is a good thing to happen for the future, but I think it will be collaboration rather than replacement."

"Such tools will help improve the productivity, consistency of the work which gets delivered and reduce the need for governance, up the pace of delivery and reduce the need for peripheral functions," added Lakkad while agreeing that TCS is using such inputs in 'some pockets' where the company has plans for the future requirements also.

In January 2023, as per the reports, IT and telecom minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had also opined that India should be open-minded about the ChatGPT and will build regulation step-by-step to prevent its misuse.

On December 1, OpenAI's co-founder Sam Altman officially tweeted about ChatGPT being live and requested his users to try to talk to it.