India Should Be Open-Minded About ChatGPT: Ashwini Vaishnaw

IT, communications, and telecom minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, on Thursday, reportedly said that every aspect of India's economy is today digitalising at a very rapid pace, according to a BT report. While conversing with Business Today executive director Rahul Kanwal at the World Economic Forum in Davos, being asked about the misuse of ChatGPT, the minister opined that India should be open-minded about ChatGPT and will build regulation step-by-step to prevent its misuse.

"We believe that India stack has made a fundamental difference in people's lives, empowering them, giving them the new tools, and that will be further strengthened by artificial intelligence (AI). One of the quickest wins is we integrated our Bhashini language AI tool, which translates from one Indian language to another Indian language in real time. Spoken, text everything. We integrated that with ChatGPT and are seeing very good results. Somebody in the hinterland of India can ask a question in Hindi to ChatGPT. ChatGPT finds the answer and actually gives the answer back in spoken Hindi. So, those kinds of possibilities are there. Yes, there will be many more serious applications like in cybersecurity, healthcare, multiple sectors. Probably as AI grows, this is the time to be curious, time to make sure that we are open-minded, time to make sure that we are reflective upon what AI can do for the society," said Vaishnaw in a statement as per the report.

"We have to make sure that the innovation economy that we have built sits comfortable, and keeps moving forward while all the societal harms that we see are properly regulated. We have to build up regulations step-by-step based on experience," the statement added.

ChatGPT is a chatbot where users can ask queries, and the platform with the power of AI (artificial intelligence) answers those questions. The company has designed it in a way that users can get both technical as well as jargon-free replies. On December 1, OpenAI's co-founder Sam Altman officially tweeted about ChatGPT being live and requested his users to try to talk to it. Since then, the platform has reportedly garnered more than 1 million users within its first week.