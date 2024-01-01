The Gurugram-based
Food Supply Platform FarMart Raises INR 24 Cr Funding from Swiss-based ResponsAbility Investments
The Gurugram-based company will use the fresh proceeds towards building a carbon-efficient food supply chain.
Supply Chain Startup 3SC Bags USD 4 Mn in a New Funding Round from GEF Capital
With the raised funds, the Gurugram-based platform aims to fuel the company's growth trajectory and strategic expansion plans.
Real Estate Decarbonisation Platform Accacia Raises USD 6.5 Mn in Pre-Series A Led by Illuminate Financial
Southeast Asia-based AC Ventures, along with existing investors Accel and B Capital, also participated in the round.
ClaimBuddy Raises USD 5 Mn in Series A Led by Bharat Innovation Fund
The Gurugram-based startup aims to deploy the raised funds to advance its technology, expand its team and sales network, and add new product lines for its growing network of hospitals.