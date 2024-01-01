Trending News
New Malware Campaign Targets Finance and Insurance Sectors Using GitHub Links
In India, there are currently 13.2 million developers using GitHub, also ranks second globally, after the US, in the number of GenAI projects hosted on GitHub
TCS Expands AI Office Setups with Contracts Worth $10-$30 Million
During the company's Q2 earnings call, Krithivasan explained that while many generative AI engagements tend to be smaller, larger and long-term projects offer greater value
India's Education Sector Faces Surge in Cyberattacks, Rising 57% Since 2021
70 % of organizations in India have been affected by information disclosure vulnerabilities
Insider Cyberattack? Star Health Insurance CISO Allegedly Sells Sensitive Data to Chinese Hacker
Personal data of 31 million Indians allegedly sold for USD 150,000
The Financial Side of Cyber Scam in India
Nearly INR 1,750 crore was lost to cyber fraud between January and April 2024, with 85% of these cases related to financial crime