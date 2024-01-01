Trending News

News and Trends

New Malware Campaign Targets Finance and Insurance Sectors Using GitHub Links

In India, there are currently 13.2 million developers using GitHub, also ranks second globally, after the US, in the number of GenAI projects hosted on GitHub

By Entrepreneur Staff
TCS Expands AI Office Setups with Contracts Worth $10-$30 Million

During the company's Q2 earnings call, Krithivasan explained that while many generative AI engagements tend to be smaller, larger and long-term projects offer greater value

India's Education Sector Faces Surge in Cyberattacks, Rising 57% Since 2021

70 % of organizations in India have been affected by information disclosure vulnerabilities

Insider Cyberattack? Star Health Insurance CISO Allegedly Sells Sensitive Data to Chinese Hacker

Personal data of 31 million Indians allegedly sold for USD 150,000

The Financial Side of Cyber Scam in India

Nearly INR 1,750 crore was lost to cyber fraud between January and April 2024, with 85% of these cases related to financial crime