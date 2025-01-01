Trending News
Reinventing Software Exits: A New Path Beyond Traditional Private Equity
"Software entrepreneurs have long struggled to sell their business with confidence and absolute financial stability, so we came up with a better way. We'll spend up to $30M (USD) on our first acquisition. I'm excited to give founders the dream exit I wished for," Sanket Bhasin, Managing Partner, Spring Street Capital
Indian Businesses Speed Up AI Adoption, but Talent Shortage Persists: Report
To bridge this talent gap, 84% of HR professionals in India rank AI training as a top focus, while 82% emphasise soft skills like communication and collaboration
Entrepreneur India 35 Under 35 2025: Desi Fitness Icon
"Being from Haryana, staying true to my roots comes naturally to me. I come from a humble background, so I deeply under stand the value of things. I don't worry about what others think—I prefer to present myself as I truly am. I believe people appreciate that honesty, and that's what connects me with them," Ankit Baiyanpuria, Fitness Influencer
Sify Infinit Spaces Launches AI-Hub Data Center in Lucknow
The facility, located in HCL IT City on Sultanpur Road, will be developed in four phases, with the first phase expected to be operational by June 2025
Ranveer Allahbadia Gets SC Protection from Arrest, But Shows Put on Hold
"Just because you are popular, you cannot take society for granted. Is there anyone on earth who will like this language? There is something very dirty in his mind that has been vomited. Why should we protect him," Justices Surya Kant
Entrepreneur India 35 Under 35 2025: The Empire Builder
"For 2nd generation entrepreneurs, it is a ready platform to showcase their professional abilities. I believe in filling in the gaps and expanding the 1st generation business to the next level," Mahesh N R, TSL Group
Entrepreneur India 35 Under 35 2025: Aerial Tech Pioneer
"My childhood hobby of flying Remote Control planes turned into a mainstream business in one of the exponentially growing industries. It didn't allow me to think twice before launching this company," Paras Jain, Founder & CEO, Indo Wings
PMI Electro Mobility Raises INR 250 Crore to Expand EV Manufacturing
With this latest funding, PMI Electro Mobility aims to further develop its manufacturing capabilities, advance EV technology, and strengthen its presence in India's rapidly evolving electric vehicle market
India's Private Capital Sector Sees Growth in Market Sentiment: Report
Hiring activity in India's private capital sector has remained strong—63% of respondents saw an increase in base compensation in 2024, while 50 % reported growth in bonus payments
IITs & AIIMS to Spearhead Centers of Excellence in AI
This initiative aligns with the government's "Make AI in India and Make AI Work for India" vision and has been allocated a financial outlay of INR 990 crore for the period 2023-24 to 2027-28
Entrepreneur India 35 Under 35 2025: The Empire Builder
"I saw a massive gap in how businesses approached digital security. It wasn't just a need; it was an absolute necessity," Prameel Arjun Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Prikus Tech
AI, Cybersecurity, and XaaS: How Businesses Are Investing in the Future
The Asia-Pacific (ASPAC) region is leading in proactive tech adoption, with India and China standing out as frontrunners in implementing emerging technologies
TAC Security Expands into Web3 Security with CyberScope Acquisition
The deal is expected to contribute USD 1.2 million in revenue, aligning with TAC Security's expansion plans in Europe and other key global markets
India's ConsumerTech Industry Poised to Hit USD 300 Billion by FY27
This expansion is fueled by product innovation and the growth of Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) among others
PM Modi to Co-Chair AI Action Summit in Paris Next Week
The two-day summit, scheduled for February 10-11 at the Grand Palais, aims to establish global standards for ethical and sustainable AI development