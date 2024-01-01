unacademy
Unacademy To Lay Off 12% Workforce, Says CEO
As per reports, this is the fourth round of layoffs, as the unicorn in November fired 350 employees or 10% of its employees
Edtech Unicorn Unacademy Suspends Contracts Of Educators To Cut Cost
The decision comes shortly after the firm announced its plans to manage its finances more efficiently
Unbundling Unacademy
What this unicorn can teach you about the changing lesson plan in Edtech
Tiger Global, Dragoneer Pump Fresh Funds in Unacademy, Valuation Jumps to $2 Bn
The fresh capital has knocked up the company's valuation by almost 45 per cent since it entered the coveted unicorn club in September after raising USD 150 million funding led by Softbank at a valuation of USD 1.45 billion.
Unacademy Acquires UPSC Preparing Startup Coursavy
As a part of the deal, Coursavy educators, including Vimal Singh Rathore (chief executive officer CEO, Coursavy), will now teach on Unacademy and will also mentor existing educators on enhancing discipline amongst aspirants
India Gets Its Second Edtech Unicorn As Unacademy Joins The Prestigious Club
Founded in 2015, Unacademy started as a YouTube channel before launching its own platform and a mobile app
Decoding the Rise and Rise of Unacademy
Currently, growing at 75 per cent month on month with a team of 80, Unacademy has raised their second round of investment from Blume Ventures, along with Stanford Angels India, WaterBridge Ventures, Sachin Bansal, Binny Bansal, Vijay Shekhar Sharma