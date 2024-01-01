unacademy

News and Trends

Unacademy To Lay Off 12% Workforce, Says CEO

As per reports, this is the fourth round of layoffs, as the unicorn in November fired 350 employees or 10% of its employees

By Teena Jose
News and Trends

Edtech Unicorn Unacademy Suspends Contracts Of Educators To Cut Cost

The decision comes shortly after the firm announced its plans to manage its finances more efficiently

Finance

Early-stage Investment Chief

"We think all things India consumer and SMB enablement - commerce and fintech - are going to continue to explode", Karthik Reddy, Blume Ventures

Technology

Unbundling Unacademy

What this unicorn can teach you about the changing lesson plan in Edtech

News and Trends

Tiger Global, Dragoneer Pump Fresh Funds in Unacademy, Valuation Jumps to $2 Bn

The fresh capital has knocked up the company's valuation by almost 45 per cent since it entered the coveted unicorn club in September after raising USD 150 million funding led by Softbank at a valuation of USD 1.45 billion.

News and Trends

Unacademy Acquires UPSC Preparing Startup Coursavy

As a part of the deal, Coursavy educators, including Vimal Singh Rathore (chief executive officer CEO, Coursavy), will now teach on Unacademy and will also mentor existing educators on enhancing discipline amongst aspirants

News and Trends

India Gets Its Second Edtech Unicorn As Unacademy Joins The Prestigious Club

Founded in 2015, Unacademy started as a YouTube channel before launching its own platform and a mobile app

Entrepreneurs

Decoding the Rise and Rise of Unacademy

Currently, growing at 75 per cent month on month with a team of 80, Unacademy has raised their second round of investment from Blume Ventures, along with Stanford Angels India, WaterBridge Ventures, Sachin Bansal, Binny Bansal, Vijay Shekhar Sharma