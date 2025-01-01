Venturi Partners
Venturi Partners Launches Second Fund, Targeting USD 225 Mn to Back Consumer-Focused Brands
The firm aims to achieve the first close by Q2 CY2025, with visibility toward securing USD 130 million.
Venturi Partners Invests USD 25 Mn in Affordable Footwear Brand JQR
The funding is set to drive JQR's expansion into new offline markets, the establishment of an online platform, and the enhancement of its product range to cater to India's growing demand for affordable yet high-quality sneakers.
Venturi Partners Invests USD 27 Mn in K12 Techno
Along with Livspace, Country Delight, Believe, Pickup Coffee, and DALI, K12 Techno will become a part of Venturi Partners' portfolio of consumer-focused investments in India and Southeast Asia.