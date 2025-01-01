WEH Ventures

News and Trends

Cyber Resilience Platform Mitigata Secures USD 5.9 Mn Funding Led by Nexus Venture Partners

The startup plans to establish three global security operations centers in Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi to strengthen its AI-driven threat detection, incident response, and managed security services.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Tech Startups ThinkMetal, MetaShot, and MedMitra AI Raise Early-Stage Capital

Indian startups listed below have revealed details of their latest funding rounds, fueling their growth.

Proptech Startup Flent Raises INR 6.5 Cr to Simplify Renting for Working Professionals

The pre-seed round, led by WEH Ventures, saw participation from 2 AM Ventures, Pareto Holdings, and angel investors like Sanchan Saxena, Aneesh Reddy, Arjun Vaidya, and Abhilash N.

Growth Strategies

Nurturing the Next Wave of India-Centric Startups: WEH Ventures

As of now, WEH Ventures has made 27 investments, mainly in pre-seed and seed-stage startups.