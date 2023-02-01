Cloud Kitchen Start-Up Bigspoon and Actor Mouni Roy Collaborate to Launch The Pizza People

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Bigspoon, a Cloud Kitchen start-up, in association with its celebrity investor, Mouni Roy launched a neo-pizza brand, The Pizza People going live in 15 cities across 35 outlets. The Pizza People is India's largest pizza brand launch in a single day as Bigspoon leverages its extensive cloud kitchen network across Tier-1 and Tier-2 cities. The first phase of the launch sees 35 outlets go-live across 15 cities, including Pune, Ahmedabad, Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, Surat and Indore.



The Pizza People is the first-of-its-kind Neapolitan Pizza chain at scale, exclusively available for deliveries only. It brings in premium cheese and imported toppings, on a Neapolitan-style pizza base made from Australian wheat, clubbed with vented packaging boxes to retain temperature and moisture through its journey of delivery to the customer. The current market gap of serving premium and hot pizzas across all major cities of India, at a competitive pricing, was identified to build The Pizza People.



Kapil Mathrani, Bigspoon CEO and Co-Founder said about the launch, "We are excited to announce the launch of our bespoke Pizza brand, The Pizza People with Mouni. Her hands-on approach in brand building and her massive popularity adds immense value to Bigspoon. Despite the size of the market, premium pizzas have been an underserved category in the delivery market of India, due to a lack of standardization of food, lack of attention to packaging, and most large brands being franchisee-led. Bigspoon operates only company-owned outlets to maintain the highest degree of quality and processes. We would be doubling our outlet count in the next couple of months, to bring the finest pizzas across the country, and also launch internationally in the next quarter."



Celebrity and Investor, Mouni Roy said, "I have always been a huge foodie and I am thrilled to be able to share my love for it with everyone. The Pizza People is dedicated to providing customers with the highest quality pizzas with the freshest ingredients. I can't wait for everyone to try our delicious pizzas and be a part of the TPP family."



Bigspoon is an omni-channel, multi-brand cloud kitchen start-up, operational since September 2019. Bigspoon recently raised its Series-A equity funding, in a round of INR 100 Cr, from IAN, NB VC, Go Ventures, and Anicut.