You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Google has removed dozens of diversity-focused organizations from a prominent funding list managed by its U.S. Government Affairs and Public Policy division, according to findings from the Tech Transparency Project (TTP). The move reflects a broader pullback from diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives as the company responds to shifting political dynamics and increasing focus on artificial intelligence development.

In total, 214 organizations were cut from the company's 2024 public funding roster, while 101 new groups were added. The most significant group removed comprised 58 DEI-related organizations—many of which explicitly reference terms such as "diversity," "equity," "inclusion," "race," "activism," or "women" in their mission statements.

Groups dropped include the African American Community Service Agency, which supports historically excluded Black communities; the Latino Leadership Alliance, which advocates for racial equity in Latino communities; and Enroot, which provides extracurricular support for immigrant youth. The National Network to End Domestic Violence, a longtime Google partner, was also removed, despite receiving $75,000 in donations in 2024.

A Google spokesperson emphasized that the list in question represents only the contributions from a single department and does not reflect the full scope of the company's philanthropic efforts. "We contribute to hundreds of organizations across the political spectrum based on where our support can have the greatest impact," said spokesperson José Castañeda.

The funding shift follows a growing trend of corporate retreats from overt DEI language and goals. Since the U.S. Supreme Court's 2023 ruling striking down affirmative action in college admissions and President Donald Trump's renewed efforts to eliminate federal DEI programs, many companies—including federal contractors like Google—have scaled back public commitments to DEI. Earlier this year, Google informed staff it would discontinue DEI-related hiring goals to comply with new federal directives.

Nevertheless, at an internal all-hands meeting in March, Google CEO Sundar Pichai reaffirmed the company's commitment to diversity. "We're a global company with users all over the world. The best way to serve them is by building a team that reflects that diversity," he told employees.

Despite the shift, many companies are reportedly maintaining DEI efforts under different branding—integrating them into broader programs like workforce development, inclusive hiring, or leadership training to avoid political pushback.

As Google continues to focus investment in AI technologies and adjust to an evolving legal and political climate, its philanthropic strategy appears to be undergoing a recalibration—one that signals a significant departure from the public DEI commitments tech giants made over the last decade