Mother's Day 2023: 4 Mother-Daughter Duos Taking The Business World By Storm

By Kavya Pillai

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Jason Goodman

Mother's Day is a special occasion celebrated annually to honour and appreciate mothers for their unconditional care, love, and sacrifices. It serves as a reminder of the powerful bond a mother and child share forever and pulls through as a festival for mothers everywhere.

In today's day and age, women are formidable individuals who excel in their thriving careers and in supporting their families. And this same superpower is the root that binds mother-daughter relationships today. Saluting this bond, here we have the top four mom-daughter duos who have not only built successful businesses and helped grow them together but have left an impact on millions of women across the globe. They embody the importance of sharing goals and passions and honouring their unbreakable bond from birth by going beyond the conventional mother-daughter relationship and taking it forward in their professional fields as well!

1. Falguni and Adwaita Nayar: This mother-daughter co-founders are now household names as they brought to life beauty giant Nykaa, an online marketplace for beauty products. Having built the company from scratch after quitting their high-profile jobs, Falguni and Adwaita Nayar have made Nykaa one of the biggest beauty brands in India and continue to work passionately towards providing individuals with a wide range of beauty and wellness products, catering to all their beauty and self-care needs. They have also branched into the luxury beauty product segment, Nykaa Luxe and their fashion arm, Nykaa Fashion, spearheaded by Adwaita.

2. Shahnaz Husain and Nelofar Currimbhoy: Beauty trendsetter Shahnaz Husain along with the heir to her iconic legacy, her daughter, Nelofar Currimbhoy, is a duo are pioneers in the field of Ayurvedic and organic beauty products. Shahnaz Cosmetics, has revolutionised the perception and consumption of beauty by the masses by taking Ayurveda worldwide. Steered by this mother-daughter duo, the brand has now expanded globally. Nilofars' keen inclination towards technology builds a promising future in the field of Ayurveda and beauty.

3. Shobhana Kamineni and Upasana Kamineni Konidela: This popular tall legacy is etched in the minds of millions of Indians. Hailing from the family of the founders of the Apollo Hospital empire, Shobhana Kamineni, the Executive Vice Chairperson of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited and her daughter, Upasana Kamineni, Vice Chairperson of CSR at Apollo Hospitals continue their family's pride-worthy work. As second and third-generation entrepreneurs they are both passionate about inculcating a culture of wellness and making healthcare more ubiquitous and affordable.

4. Jaya and Shweta Shivakumar: Having emerged post a tragic incident in their family, this entrepreneurial duo has made it big with their prowesses pooled together to bring to life WhySoBlue. The start-up is a personalised trendy clothing brand by and for women. While Shweta finally achieved her lifelong dream of having a startup in fashion, her mother Jaya's stitching skills complemented her ambition. Today, they have created a brilliant environmentally-conscious cotton clothing brand, made to perfection for each individual.

