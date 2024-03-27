Prior to her yogic discovery, she was a National Gold Medalist in swimming and was a commercial pilot. A bike accident made her bedridden for 8 months and it was her mother who encouraged and pushed her into yoga, along with physiotherapy

Our physical body and health is something which has always been taken for granted. One doesn't understand the value until tragedy strikes and something similar happened with Anshuka Parwani, "A near-fatal accident left me bedridden for several months, during which yoga, as a practice and lifestyle, was introduced to me. I firsthand experienced the beautiful magical transformation power of the practice."

Prior to her yogic discovery, she was a National Gold Medalist in swimming and was a commercial pilot. A bike accident made her bedridden for 8 months and it was her mother who encouraged and pushed her into yoga, along with physiotherapy. In 2015, she established her own studio- Anshuka Yoga. For Parwani, yoga is simply magic.

A success story for her is when she's able to help her clients tune with their bodies better. Sharing a memory, she shares "I do a lot of kids yoga. Once a parent walked into my class and said 'my child asked me to sit in vajrasana after we all had lunch', because that's something that I had told a five-year-old. I feel this ripple effect is a success story for me."

Over the years, she's helped several celebrities with yoga including Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Ananya Pandey, and Huma Qureshi. She's also partnered with Apple, Spotify, Audi, 82°E, and Nykaa Fashion. In December 2023, Bhatt took to Instagram to share her journey postpartum and her attempt at inversion. She credited Parwani for it, calling her "my teacher." That was a 'big day', the yogi recalls.

At Anshuka Yoga, they offer customized programs, knowing no two bodies or mental states are the same, "we ensure that we take care of wellness for all body types." Lastly, any advice she'd have for newcomers? "Start immediately and listen to your body. Consistency is the key but set realistic goals. At the end, just show up. Show up for yourself."

Year of Establishment: 2015

Instagram followers: 448k

Clients: Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Ananya Pandey, and Huma Qureshi to name a few