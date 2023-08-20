Actor and entrepreneur Rakul Preet Singh has always openly said that a lot of her choices in life are driven by the three Fs- films, food and fitness.

Actor and entrepreneur Rakul Preet Singh has always openly said that a lot of her choices in life are driven by the three Fs- films, food and fitness. For anyone looking at the trajectory of her journey as an entrepreneur, the above statement certainly holds true.

Take for example the time when she acquired a stake in the Starring You app, a LinkedIn like platform for those starting out in the film industry, which has tie ups with production houses and casting agencies. Actors, models, dancers, directors and more can use the app to get in touch with those who are hiring talent. Then there is Hyderabad Strikers and the F45 Gym franchise.

Rakul ventured into sports entrepreneurship by buying a stake in the Hyderabad Strikers of the Tennis Premier League (TPL). This isn't her first brush with the world of sports, she is well versed with it, being a national level golf player when in high school. Her love for fitness and sports is coupled with a disciplined diet, and last year she invested in the D2C brand, Wellbeing Nutrition, a plant-based whole food nutrition company. A choice made keeping in mind the future of food and the way it is changing, oscillating towards healthier and more effective alternatives. "Wellbeing Nutrition has always stood out for me for its clean, natural, and organic sustainable philosophy to plant-based nutrition while having a strong research-driven approach," Rakul had commented about her association with the brand.

And now, the smart investor and entrepreneur has entered the space of sustainability coupled with baby care, becoming the co-founder of NewBoo, a range of biodegradable and re-usable diapers for new-borns. The name New Boo stands for 'new-born.

A question some could ask would be how come Rakul, who is not a mother, became associated with the company.

"It's kind of funny, that when the founders Shreya Chadalavada and Jahnavi Reddy came to me with the idea, I really resonated with it. I say funny because I'm not a mother and I don't have too many kids around, as in from my friend circle. In the process of talking with them I realized that each baby requires about 5000 diapers which they use till the age of two or three. These diapers are non- biodegradable, which means it would take about 500 years for each of them to be absorbed into the land. If we add the figures, it means that each child contributes to about 900 kg of landfill that is non-biodegradable," Rakul explained to us.



Shifting focus to her acting career, the actor who started out with prominent roles in Telugu, Hindi and Tamil films, made her debut with the Kannada film Gilli (2009). Her Bollywood debut happened in 2014 with Yaariyan, and she went to be part of several films such as De De Pyaar De (2019), Runway 34 (2022) and the Doctor G (2022).

More recently, she just had the release of the Hindi film I Love You, and has another commercial film which shall be releasing by the end of the year, a quintessential song, dance and drama Bollywood film. Then there is the Tamil Ayalaan, a fantasy film written and directed by R. Ravikumar, Sivakarthikeyan, Sharad Kelkar, Isha Koppikar and Rakul.

But on a pan-India scale probably one of the most awaited movies that she is part of is Indian 2, directed by Shankar which shall release next year. A sequel to the 1996 film starring Kamal Haasan, it is a continuation of the events of the film with Haasan playing an older version of himself.

If one were to evaluate her movie choices they are spread across various genres- comedy, entertainment, sci-fi, action and more- portraying a dynamic acting career. Overall, she is one of the well aware actors of the current age, who understand that a career in films is not all one should depend upon, and has invested and become part of companies whose purpose and end goal she personally believes in.

