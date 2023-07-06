You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

It was in 2012 that Sunny Leone had made her Bollywood debut with Pooja Bhatt's erotic thriller Jism 2, following that up with several other movies such as Jackpot (2013), Ragini MMS 2 (2014), Ek Paheli Leela (2015) and others. Apart from her acting career, she has also always been involved in various social causes such as the Rock 'n' Roll Los Angeles Half-Marathon, to raise money for the American Cancer Society and also for People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA).

Recently, Leone made her debut at the Cannes film festival red carpet debut at the 76th edition of the film festival for her movie Kennedy, directed by Anurag Kashyap, which received a seven minute standing ovation. However, apart from her film career, Leone has been heavily involved in entrepreneurship, and here are a few partnerships and investments she has been associated with.

1. Star Struck

In 2018, Sunny Leone launched her cruelty-free cosmetics brand Star Struck by Sunny Leone with a range of products including eyeliners, highlighters, lipsticks, mascaras and more. Then, in 2019, along with her husband Daniel Webber, she also ventured into inner wear with Infamous by Starstruck.

2. I Am Animal

Leone invested in the PETA-approved vegan athleisure brand I Am Animal in 2021. It describes itself as a 100% organic and consciously-crafted unisex athleisure brand.

3. Lust and Affetto

Along with her cosmetics brand, she also came out with two brands named Lust and Affetto, which have deodorants, perfumes and body mists.

4. Teen Patti

In 2018, she ventured in the gaming space with Gamiana Digital Entertainment, an online game development company, to launch the online game Teen Patti.

5. Sweet Dreams

With 54.5 million followers on Instagram, she was the perfect choice for writing 12 erotic stories along with the founder of Juggernaut Books, Chiki Sarkar. Called Sweet Dreams, it came out in 2019 and is available for those who have the Juggernaut App.

6. Leicester Galactos

According to a report in Mid-Day, she got a stake in the UK-based IPL soccer team Leicester Galactos. This was done just a few days before she left for USA, before the pandemic hit.

7. NFTs

Leone became the first Indian actress mint her own NFTs (non-fungible tokens) in 2021. She had announced the same on Twitter saying, "Meet the Misftiz! This is misfitz HONEY! She loves the color pink…boys with tattoos…and then eats them for lunch. What the world has been waiting for!!! #SUNNYLEONENFT collectibles." Later, she also launched her own e-platform called I Dream of Sunny.