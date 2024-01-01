Roné Silke
Senior Structuring Expert at Sovereign Trust SA
Roné Silke joined Sovereign Trust in June 2016. With seven 7 years’ experience in the industry, she is passionate about finding bespoke solutions for her clients. Sovereign Trust assists investors to enter or expand into foreign markets, and has been in South Africa for over 20 years, with offices in 26 countries around the globe and expertise in almost all locations.
